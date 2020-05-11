JPMorgan sees Asian tech stock prices zooming as virus alters online habits

iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
JPMorgan Asset Management is betting that some Asian technology shares could double in value in three to five years as the pandemic makes working and playing online a force of habit.
“We are still finding most of these tech names to be offering 15 per cent and 25 per cent annualised expected return on a five-year view,” said Mark Davids, co-manager of the JPMorgan Asia Growth Fund. “The technology trends that existed prior to the coronavirus have been accelerated,” he added.
Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co are some of the fund’s biggest investments, according to its fact sheet. It has also added exposure to JD.com Inc and Sea, Davids said.
The bet is that those shares will help JPMorgan’s fund stay ahead of the competition — it has been one of the top performers over the one-, three- and five-year time frames, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. MSCI Inc’s broadest measure for technology stocks in Asia has underperformed its US peers for each of those periods.
Davids, a specialist in Asia’s emerging equities, said he also increased exposure to China’s consumer-focussed stocks and a regional airport. He has reduced allocation to traditional banks, but still likes some lenders in South Asia and South-East Asia, as well as insurers in China.
Banks and insurers that can offer well-designed financial products that are acceptable digitally will gain market share faster than others, he said.
Still, the Hong Kong-based fund manager said another wave of coronavirus infections and an escalation of trade tensions between the US and China pose risks for Asian equities as a whole. Just last week, US President Donald Trump cast doubt on the future of his phase one trade deal with China, one of the biggest accomplishments of his term, saying on Friday that he was struggling with Beijing in the wake of the global pandemic.
For Davids, moves to curb the spread of the virus have underscored the importance of cloud for work-for-home situations, online streaming, e-commerce and the use of more memory chips and data centres.
Asian stocks in hardware, internet gaming and e-commerce are very attractive in the long run, he said.
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...