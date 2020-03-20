What to watch: JSPL may remain in focus on reports of mine lease

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has bagged an iron ore block in the ongoing auctions in Odisha with reserves of about 200 million tonnes, a PTI report quoting sources said. The iron ore block, Guali mine, is spread over 365 hectares in the Keonjhar district. Securing iron ore linkages would help JSPL scale up its steel making capacity in India to 8 million tonnes per annum in financial year 2020-21, from about 6.5 mtpa estimated at the end of financial year 2019-20, PTI added.