Company news: JSW Energy

JSW Energy on Monday informed the exchanges that the transfer of its 100 per cent subsidiary JSW Energy (Kutehr) Ltd to JSW Hydro Energy Ltd, has been completed. In January, the company had said that for an optimal corporate holding structure and better operational control, it had decided to transfer JSW Energy (Kutehr) to JSW Hydro. Shares of JSW Energy slipped 1.14 per cent at ₹69.25 on the BSE.