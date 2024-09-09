JSW Infrastructure Limited, India’s second-largest private commercial port operator, has approved a ₹2,359 crore capital expenditure plan to expand capacity at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar ports. The company aims to increase its total capacity by 36 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with 21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh.

The shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited were trading at ₹312, up by ₹5 or 1.63 per cent on the NSE today at 2.45 pm

The expansion will boost Jaigarh Port’s capacity to 70 MTPA from 55 MTPA, and Dharamtar Port’s to 55 MTPA from 34 MTPA. This move is part of JSW Infrastructure’s broader strategy to reach a 400 MTPA capacity by 2030, up from its current 170 MTPA.

The project, slated for completion by March 2027, includes new berths and additional infrastructure such as railway siding at Jaigarh Port. The expansion is primarily designed to accommodate increased cargo volume from an anchor customer’s proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility in Dolvi, Maharashtra.

JSW Infrastructure expects this expansion to generate an additional cargo handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA across both ports.