JSW Renew Energy Thirteen Limited, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Limited for a 700 MW ISTS/STU-connected solar project. The 25-year agreement, announced today, sets the tariff at ₹2.59/KWh. The project is slated for commissioning by June 2026.

The shares of JSW Energy Limited were trading at ₹706.35 down by ₹0.35 or 0.05 pe cent on the NSE today at 11.35 am.

This deal boosts JSW Energy’s solar pipeline capacity to 3.2 GW, with PPAs signed for 2.0 GW. The company’s total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 18.2 GW, including 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under construction, and an 8.3 GW renewable energy pipeline.

JSW Energy aims to achieve 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. The company has also set a target of carbon neutrality by 2050. This latest agreement aligns with JSW Energy’s strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio and contribute to India’s clean energy transition.