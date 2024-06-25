JSW Steel USA, Inc. a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd., has announced its plan to invest $110 million in steel plate mill modernisation projects using sustainable technology and equipment within its manufacturing facilities in Baytown, Texas.

These investments will enable the production of high-quality monopile steel plates.

The investments were announced at the 10th SelectUSA Investment Summit hosted by the US Department of Commerce in National Harbour, Maryland.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW Steel USA said, “The new upgrades at our Plate Mill support the long-term ESG initiative of JSW USA and support decarbonisation of the Energy Spectrum in the United States of America. The new investments will enable us to progressively deliver high-quality steel products while further defining our niche markets through a Made in America specialty steel portfolio.”

