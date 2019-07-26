Stocks

Jubilant Industries surges on Q1 profit

Reuters July 26 | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Shares of Jubilant Industries Ltd surged 20 per cent to ₹93.5, their biggest per cent gain since June 14, 2018.

At 10.30 am, the stocks of Jubilant Industries of surged 20 per cent to ₹93.60.

The agricultural chemicals maker posted consolidated profit of ₹95.5 million ($1.38 mln) against a loss of ₹9.9 million year ago.

The revenue jumped 19 per cent to ₹1.52 billion. The stock has fallen 23.4 per cent this year as of last close. ($1 = INR 69.1000)

Published on July 26, 2019
stock activity
stocks and shares
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Quarterly Results
Jubilant Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asia stocks dip on mixed US earnings, euro off 2-yr low as ECB holds