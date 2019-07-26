Jubilant Industries surges on Q1 profit

Shares of Jubilant Industries Ltd surged 20 per cent to ₹93.5, their biggest per cent gain since June 14, 2018.

The agricultural chemicals maker posted consolidated profit of ₹95.5 million ($1.38 mln) against a loss of ₹9.9 million year ago.

The revenue jumped 19 per cent to ₹1.52 billion. The stock has fallen 23.4 per cent this year as of last close. ($1 = INR 69.1000)