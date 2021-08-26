Jubilant Pharmova up 2%, gains focus after Jhunjhunwala buys 20 lakh shares

The shares of Jubilant Pharmova were trading 2 per cent higher during the morning session on Thursday.

The stock gained focus after Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Wednesday bought 20 lakh shares and 25 lakh shares at ₹594.35 a share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

However, Jhunjhunwala's firm Rare Enterprises sold 40.25 lakh equity shares at same price, making a net addition of only 4.75 lakh shares.

At 10:38 am, the stock was trading at ₹625.90 on the BSE, up ₹14.40 or 2.35 per cent. It had opened at ₹618.95 as against the previous close of ₹611.50. It hit an intraday high of ₹638.00 and a low of ₹618.05.

On the BSE, it was trading at ₹624.85, up ₹13 or 2.12 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹639.45 and a low of ₹620.00.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held a 6.29 per cent stake in the company according to the shareholding pattern of June 2021.