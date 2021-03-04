Julius Baer sets Sensex target at 58,540

Global investment advisory firm Julius Baer has upgraded Indian stocks to overweight and set a target of 58,450 for BSE Sensex. An economic recovery is underway, and we look for 9 per cent y-o-y GDP growth this year, followed by 7 per cent next year. We look for earnings per share to grow on average over 25 per cent over the next 3 years. It would be unprecedented for the stock market to fall in an environment of such strong growth. We change our stance on India from market-weight to overweight and see 15 per cent upside from current levels with a Sensex price target of 58,450.