Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Limited, has acquired Log9’s Railway and Electric Truck Battery divisions, including its manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore. The deal, announced on October 30, includes the transfer of engineering and production teams from Log9 to JEM.

The acquisition strengthens JEM’s position in India’s electric mobility sector by enabling in-house battery production for its electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs). The move also expands Jupiter Wagons’ railway product portfolio, building on recent success where JEM and Log9 secured a battery order for Vande Bharat trains in partnership with Siemens.

The deal brings Log9’s manufacturing capabilities and battery technology under JEM’s control, particularly benefiting their electric truck segment through backward integration. The Bangalore facility acquisition adds significant production capacity to JEM’s operations.

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) aims to enhance its presence in sustainable transportation solutions through this strategic acquisition. The company’s managing director, Vivek Lohia, emphasized that the acquisition would strengthen their expertise in electric mobility and railways sectors.