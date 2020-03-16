Company news: Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs, formerly Jyothy Laboratories, has appointed MR Jyothy as the Managing Director of the company with immediate effect. Ms Jyothy has been a part of Jyothy Labs for 15 years and her expertise is in marketing and brand communication. In her last held designation, she was the Chief Marketing Officer and Whole-Time Director and she has been instrumental in integrating brands like Henko, Pril and Margo, it said in a release. She has also successfully handled the post-acquisition operations of Henkel India. Meanwhile, the company’s board also approved an interim dividend of ₹3 a share for FY19-20. The stock slumped 5.8 per cent at ₹106.80 on the BSE.