Kajaria Ceramics (₹548.4): Buy

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics jumped 5.4 per cent, with above average volume on Tuesday, breaking above a key resistance level of ₹520.
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Witnessing buying interest, the stock has gained 9.7 per cent with good volumes over the past two trading sessions. Further, the stock has strengthened the intermediate-term uptrend that has been in place since it recorded a 52-week low at ₹295 in May this year.
Short-term trend is also up. The stock trades well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Both the daily as well as the weekly relative strength indices are featuring in the bullish zone, backing the uptrend.
Moreover, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indictors hover in the positive terrain, implying buying interest.
Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend northwards and hit the price targets of ₹570 and ₹582 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹537. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...