Kalkundrikar joins Nippon India MF

Amar Kalkundrikar from HDFC Asset Management has joined Nippon India Mutual Fund as a Fund Manager in equity învestment team. He has over 18 years of experience in the fund management industry. At HDFC AMC he was managing the portfolio for PMS business, and performing Equity research in various sectors such as consumer Staples, consumer discretionary, retail, construction materials.

Amar has a MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a CFA & CA degree. Fund Manager who have joined Nippon India MF in recent past include Meenakshi Dawar from IDFC, Vinay Sharma and Manish Gunwani from ICICI Pru AMC and Varun Goel from Motilal Oswal AMC.