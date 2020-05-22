Broker's Call: Kalpataru Power (Buy)

Valuation: We retain our ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a sum-of-parts-based higher TP of ₹344 (assigning P/E multiple of 10x to the core earnings). Good revenue assurance (on the robust order book) and earnings growth lead us to maintain our ‘Buy’ recommendation.

Q4 FY20 and FY20 order inflows were down 73 per cent and 6 per cent y-o-y, respectively. For FY21, order inflows are likely to be ₹10,000-11,000 crore (70 per cent international). The company has already received orders of ₹900 crore and is now L1 for orders of ₹2,000 crore, mainly overseas T&D. Management expects 10 per cent growth in FY21, with a 10.5 per cent to 11 per cent margin due to its existing order backlog.

Covid-19 impacted Q4 FY20 revenues, down 7.6 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,300 crore (in line with our expectation). The gross margin expanded 770 bps y-o-y to 60 per cent, neutralised by higher other expenses, which rose to 43.1 per cent from 36.5 per cent of sales. EBITDA margin expanded 30 bps y-o-y to 11 per cent (our estimate: 10.8 per cent). Interest cost rose 45 per cent y-o-y to ₹46 crore, in line with the increase in debt. PBT fell 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹190 crore. (our est: ₹180 crore). PAT at ₹110 crore came 21 per cent y-o-y lower (our est: ₹130 crore). The major deviation stemmed from the higher tax rate (42 per cent; our est: 28 per cent) against 37.3 per cent a year ago.

