Kalpataru Power: Focus on preferential allotment

The board of directors of Kalpataru Power Transmission will meet on Tuesday to consider a proposal for issue of equity shares through preferential allotment. Shareholders will closely monitor the funds to be raised through the issue, the number of shares to be issued and the price at which they would be allotted. The company, which last reported bagging of orders worth ₹975 crore, had reported net profit of ₹401.30 crore and revenues of ₹7,115.12 crore for FY18-19.