Company news: Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Friday said that its engineering arm JMC Projects has secured new orders worth ₹616 crore. The orders consist of residential and commercial projects in south India, the company said in a BSE filing. “We are pleased with the new order wins in our buildings and factory business. Most of these new orders are repetitive business from our existing clients, demonstrating JMC’s impeccable reputation for domain expertise, timely delivery and adherence to quality standards,” said JMC Projects CEO and Dy MD SK Tripathi. The stock of Kalpataru jumped 3 per cent at ₹525.65 on the BSE.