Company news: Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission has informed the exchanges that it received a notice from the World Bank alleging process violations in bids submitted by its transmission business on two projects in Africa more than 7 years ago. The company disagrees with the Bank’s position and intends to contest the proceedings vigorously, it added. Shares of Kalpataru Power slumped 6.95 per cent at ₹441.05 on the BSE.

