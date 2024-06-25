Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), along with its joint ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries, secured a new work order worth ₹2,333 crore.
The order pertains to the transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets.
Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, KPIL, said, “We are happy with the new order wins in our T&D business, including our largest order in Sweden secured through subsidiary LMG.”
Kalpataru stock rose 1.41 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,189.90 as of 10.17 am.
