Stocks

What to watch: Kalpataru Sterlite Tech in focus on buyback

| Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

 

The respective boards of Sterlite Technologies and Kalpataru Power Transmission will meet on Tuesday (March 24) to consider buyback proposals. Shareholders of these firms will closely monitor the buyback size, number of shares to be bought back and issue price. Besides, if the offer is through the tender route, record date will also be a crucial element. Also, whether promoters will participate in the buyback or not will be another important factor to be closely watched.

