Kalyan Jewellers India Limited reported a consolidated revenue of ₹11,601 crore for the first half of FY25, marking a 32 per cent increase from ₹8,790 crore in the same period last year. The jewelry retailer’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) reached ₹308 crore in H1 FY25, up from ₹278 crore in H1 FY24.

The shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited were trading at ₹669.95 down by ₹34.35 or 4.88 per cent on the NSE today at 3.20 pm.

The company’s Q2 FY25 performance was impacted by a one-time loss of ₹69 crore due to reduction in customs duty in India, resulting in a quarterly PAT of ₹130 crore on revenues of ₹6,065 crore.

In its domestic operations, Kalyan Jewellers recorded a 34 per cent growth with standalone revenue of ₹9,914 crore in H1 FY25. The Middle East business contributed ₹1,611 crore, showing a 21 per cent growth over the previous year.

The company’s e-commerce division, Candere, reported revenue of ₹80 crore in H1 FY25, though it posted a loss of ₹6 crore during the period.

Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman noted strong customer footfalls and same-store sales growth exceeding 20 per cent during the pre-Diwali period. The company currently operates 303 showrooms across India and the Middle East, with a total retail area of over 836,000 square feet.