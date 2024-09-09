Kamdhenu Paints, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, announced today its plans to launch a new Wood Coatings product range in October 2024. With this expansion of its premium product line, the company aims to meet international quality standards.

The shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited were trading at ₹48.68 up by ₹1.18 or 2.48 per cent on the NSE today at 2.35 pm.

In response to growing market demand, Kamdhenu Paints has increased its production capacity utilization from 36,000 to 49,000 kilolitres per year. The company is also expanding its network of tinting machines across its dealer network to enhance accessibility and service efficiency.

The announcement follows Kamdhenu Paints’ strong performance in FY 2023-24 and Q1 of FY 2024-25. The company’s R&D team previously introduced the Dual Emulsions Series, which dealers, painting contractors, and customers have received well.

Kamdhenu Paints has opened a new office in DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, to support its expansion efforts. The company aims to become a major player in the Wood Coatings industry and contribute to a more sustainable future.