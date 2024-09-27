Kamdhenu Paints, a subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, launched its first exclusive retail outlet, Kamdhenu eNEXA Shopee, in Gurugram today. The company aims to open 50 such stores across India within a year through a strategic dealer partnership scheme.

The shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited closed at ₹46.68 down by ₹11.67 or 20 per cent on the NSE today.

The new outlet offers a comprehensive range of exterior and interior paints, designer finishes, and construction chemicals. It features a paint booth for customers to sample colors and visualize finishes.

Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director of Kamdhenu Paints, stated that this move is part of the company’s growth strategy to establish a network of exclusive retail stores nationwide. The expansion plan involves dealers investing in premium locations, with the company reimbursing costs upon achieving sales targets.

Kamdhenu Paints currently operates 33 sales depots across India and has a network of over 4,300 dealers and 20,000 painters. The company, established in 2008, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Kamdhenu Ventures Limited.

