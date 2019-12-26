Stocks

Kanchi Karpooram may flare up on ‘green’ nod

Shares of Kanchi Karpooram will remain in focus, as the company has received the green nod for its expansion plans. The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has given clearance to the company’s plan to expand its camphor manufacturing facility in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, from 110 tonnes per month to 330 tonnes per month. Shareholders of the company will closely monitor further developments in this regard.

