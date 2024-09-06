Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (KCI) inaugurated two new manufacturing plants at its GIDC Ankleshwar site in Gujarat today. The company launched a Hexamine facility with a capacity of 18 Metric Tons per Day (MTPD), doubling its total Hexamine production to 36 MTPD. Additionally, KCI opened a new Formaldehyde plant with a 345 MTPD capacity, increasing its total Formaldehyde output to 763 MTPD.

The Hexamine plant utilizes indigenous technology, while the Formaldehyde facility employs Metal Oxide-based technology. These expansions aim to meet growing demand in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, rubber, textiles, and agrochemicals, serving both domestic and international markets.

The company cited the Gujarat government’s supportive policies as crucial to the projects’ realization.