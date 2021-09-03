Stocks

Karvy’s Company Secretary arrested

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 03, 2021

 

The Central Crime Station in Hyderabad today arrested Y Sailaja, Company Secretary of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd for allegedly creating a false resolution document claimed to be passed in the board meeting held in 2018. In fact, this was not resolved in the actual meeting as per the original record of minutes of board of directors meeting. By falsely representing the said resolution document, C. Parthasarathy, CMD, KSBL, had availed loan of ₹350 crore by pledging the shares of its clients illegally from the complainant HDFC Bank and later defaulted in payments.

Published on September 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like