KEC International Ltd has secured significant turnkey orders worth ₹1,704 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector. The orders cover design, supply, and installation of 765 kV transmission lines and gas-insulated substations (GIS).

The shares of KEC International Ltd were trading at ₹1,061, up by ₹37.95 or 3.71 per cent on the NSE today at 11.11 am.

The Mumbai-based infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major highlighted that these orders further strengthen its India T&D business order book. The company’s year-to-date order intake has now reached ₹16,300 crores, representing a substantial growth of over 60 per cent compared to the previous year.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, expressed confidence in the continuous order inflow, particularly in the T&D segment. The company, part of the RPG Group, has a global presence, currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and maintaining a footprint in more than 110 countries.

KEC International specializes in multiple infrastructure verticals including power transmission, civil engineering, railways, urban infrastructure, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The latest PGCIL orders underscore the company’s strong position in the critical power transmission infrastructure development in India.