KEC International secures orders worth ₹1,255 crore

| Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, has secured new orders worth ₹1,255 crore across its various businesses: the RPG Group company in a notice to the stock exchanges said the transmission & distribution business and SAE towers have secured orders worth ₹510 crore for projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas; the Railway business secured orders worth ₹449 crore for overhead electrification works and associated civil works in India; the civil business has secured ₹161-crore order for residential and industrial projects in India; and the cables business has secured orders worth ₹135 crore for various types of cables/cabling projects. Shares of KEC International closed 0.14 per cent lower at ₹330.05 on the BSE.

