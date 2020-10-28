Keen on Indian cos, FPIs ask SEBI to hasten overseas listing

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
In a virtual meeting with SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sought speeding up of direct listing rules among other things.
Direct listing is a term for allowing Indian companies to trade on an overseas bourse even if they are not available for trading in India. The government has allowed such a scheme but SEBI is yet to form the final norms.
The idea came from a SEBI committee meeting in 2018. However, there has been a persistent worry about shifting of trading volumes in Indian markets to other jurisdictions. But it would remain to be seen how direct listing benefits India, experts said.
“The participants emphasised the need for early finalisation of direct listing proposal; development of the corporate bond market; reforms in the IPO regulations; digitisation of processes; and showed interest in participating in innovative ideas under SEBI’s regulatory sandbox framework. Various queries raised during the meetings on multiple issues were clarified,” SEBI said in a release.
Tyagi’s interaction was organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).
Considering that the largest number of FPIs & about one third of the total assets under custody of FPIs are from the US, the importance of US investments into India was emphasised especially taking into account the growing partnership between the two countries, SEBI said.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...