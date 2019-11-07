Kesar Enterprises: All eyes on result, delisting

Shares of Kesar Enterprises will remain in focus, as the company’s board is meeting on Thursday to consider quarterly results for the period ended September 2019 and deliberate on voluntary delisting of the company’s shares from the NSE.

However, the stock will continue to trade on the BSE. The stock may continue to remain under pressure, as this will eliminate arbitrage opportunity. While the stock's YTD return stood at 33.75 per cent, for 10-year period it crashed 55.3 per cent.