Keventer Agro files DRHP with SEBI

Keventer Agro (KAL) has filed its draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI for its proposed initial public offering. The IPO consists of fresh issue of shares worth ₹350 crore and an offer for sale of 1.077 crore shares by Mandala Swede SPV.

The company, in its draft papers, said the issue includes an offer for sale of 1.535 crore compulsory convertible preference shares, which will be converted up to a maximum of 91.5 million shares prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the RoC, solely for the purpose of the offer.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards repayment and/or pre-payment (in full or part), of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Close to ₹155 crore is likely to be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and around ₹110 crore would go towards funding incremental capital expenditure requirements, the company said in the DRHP.

What KAL does

KAL has a comprehensive range of products spanning across various brands and categories with more than 90 SKUs as of March 31, 2021, and a presence across the value chain in the fresh, frozen and ambient long shelf life food product categories.

Keventer Agro is the franchisee for Parle Frooti, Appy, B Fizz and Bailley in east and northeastern parts of the country. Besides, it also owns frozen food under the Keventer brand.

Recently, KAL has also commenced distribution of some of the products in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh as well as the National Capital Region.

For the year-ended March 31, 2021, its total income stood at ₹836 crore as compared with ₹958 crore during the year ago period. Net loss for the period stood at ₹76 crore against a profit of ₹3 crore last year.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers (BRLMs) to the issue.