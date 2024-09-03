KFin Technologies Limited unveiled its new mPower Wealth platform today, aimed at transforming the wealth management industry. The omnichannel solution is designed to cater to wealth managers, family offices, banks, and external asset managers, offering integration across front, mid, and back-office operations.

The platform launch comes as the global ultra-high-net-worth individual population grew by 4.2 per cent to 626,619 in 2023, with projections indicating a 28.1 per cent rise over the next five years. mPower Wealth provides multi-asset and multi-currency capabilities, advanced analytics using AI and machine learning, and features to ensure regulatory compliance.

Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO of KFin Technologies Limited said, “India’s technology sector is making significant contributions to global finance, and with mPower Wealth, we’re contributing to this transformation. Our platform reflects our vision of agile, intelligent, and client-centric wealth management”

“By combining technological innovation with financial expertise, we are supporting wealth managers as they navigate an increasingly complex landscape. Through mPower Wealth, we are participating in the fintech evolution, with India playing a key role.”