Khadim India Limited announced today a collaboration with Underlinen Fashion House Private Limited to sell Puma socks through its retail outlets across India. The partnership aims to strengthen Khadim’s position in the retail space and cater to the evolving needs of next-generation customers.
The shares of Khadim India Limited were trading at ₹366.50, down by ₹1.95 or 0.53 per cent on the NSE today at 3.05 pm.
Underlinen Fashion House is the exclusive licensee and Master Distributor for Puma socks and other Puma products in India. This tie-up allows Khadim, a footwear retailer, to offer products from the German multinational corporation Puma through its existing retail network.
