Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wipro GE Healthcare for medical technology procurement worth up to ₹700 crore. The three-year agreement, announced on October 18, 2024, will cover both new equipment and servicing across KIMS’ existing 12 hospitals and four upcoming facilities.

The shares of the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) were trading flat at ₹542.30 on the NSE at 3.15 pm today.

The deal encompasses a full range of medical technology, including PET CTs, SPEC CTs, Cath labs, MRIs, CT Scanners, ultrasounds, and critical care equipment. Wipro GE Healthcare will serve as an end-to-end medical technology partner for KIMS.

Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director of KIMS, cited the partnership’s role in supporting the hospital chain’s expansion across Southern and Western India. Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director of Wipro GE Healthcare, emphasised the alignment between both companies’ missions to improve healthcare accessibility.

KIMS currently operates 15 hospitals in across four states - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, offering healthcare services across 25 super specialties. The hospital chain specialises in tertiary and quaternary healthcare services, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, and organ transplantation.

The agreement leverages Wipro GE Healthcare’s local manufacturing capabilities and service network to support KIMS’ healthcare delivery objectives.