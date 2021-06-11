KIMS IPO to open on June 16

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hyderabad will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ₹2,144-crore on June 16. The IPO will have a price band of ₹815-825 per share.

The anchor investor bidding will take place on June 15. The issue will close for subscription on June 18, KIMS announced on Friday.

KIMS intends to use the proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings of ₹150 crore, and general corporate purposes. It is also looking at inorganic expansion.

IPO structure

The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.35 crore shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

The OFS comprises sale of up to 1.60 crore shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH , up to 3.87 lakh shares by Dr. Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 7.75 lakh shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 3.87 lakh shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals.

As of March 31, 2021, the company and its subsidiaries had total borrowings amounting to ₹270.46 crore and non-fund based borrowings of ₹2.17 crore.

KIMS operates 9 multi-specialty with a total bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of March 31, 2021.