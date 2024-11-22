Kitex Garments Limited, a Kerala-based garment manufacturer, announced today that its board of directors has approved the issue of bonus shares in a ratio of 2:1. Under the proposed bonus issue, shareholders will receive two new fully paid equity shares for each existing share held.
The shares of Kitex Garments Limited were trading at ₹642.55 down by ₹24.50 or 3.67 per cent on the NSE today at 1.55 pm.
The company will issue approximately 13.30 crore new equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The bonus shares will be issued from the company’s free reserves available as of March 31, 2024. Post-issue, the paid-up equity share capital will increase from ₹6.65 crore to ₹19.95 crore.
The implementation will require ₹13.30 crore, which will be appropriated from the company’s general reserve or retained earnings. As of March 31, 2024, Kitex Garments had a general reserve of ₹326.75 crore and retained earnings of ₹629.30 crore.
The bonus issue is subject to shareholders’ approval through postal ballot. The company plans to credit the bonus shares to eligible shareholders by January 20, 2025. The record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced later.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.