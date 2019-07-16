Stocks

KNR Constructions bags work order for ₹847.35 cr from Navayuga Engineering

| Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

KNR Constructions on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a work order for ₹847.35 crore from Navayuga Engineering Co, Hyderabad, on back to back basis. The order is for the balance work of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme - Package 10, for the formation of Venkatadri reservoir bund. The stock jumped 2.58 per cent at ₹267.95 on the BSE.

Published on July 16, 2019
contract
KNR Constructions Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MindTree, YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Elxsi results