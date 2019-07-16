KNR Constructions bags work order for ₹847.35 cr from Navayuga Engineering

KNR Constructions on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a work order for ₹847.35 crore from Navayuga Engineering Co, Hyderabad, on back to back basis. The order is for the balance work of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme - Package 10, for the formation of Venkatadri reservoir bund. The stock jumped 2.58 per cent at ₹267.95 on the BSE.