Korea Exchange again activates trading curbs as shares tumble

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
The Korea Exchange activated trading curbs on the stock market for a second straight day on Friday, with circuit breakers triggered on the main index for the first time in nearly two decades as shares plunged on panic over the coronavirus.
The bourse operator said in a statement that first-level circuit breakers on the benchmark KOSPI and the junior KOSDAQ were activated and almost all trading on both indexes had been halted for 20 minutes.
The circuit breakers on KOSPI were triggered for the first time since 2001 when global shares plummeted after the September 11 terrorist attacks, and was the fourth activation since the introduction of the system in the main index in late 1998.
The curbs were triggered at 10:43 AM (local time) and trading has since resumed.
The KOSPI index fell as much as 8.2 per cent earlier, and broke below the 1,700-level for the first time since 2011. It was at 1,689.72, down 7.9 per cent from the previous close, as of 0223 GMT. The next-level circuit breakers will be activated if the index falls 15 per cent from the previous close for more than a minute.
The circuit breakers on KOSDAQ were activated for the first time in four years and it was the eighth time they were used since their introduction in the junior index in 2001.
Sidecar trading curbs were also activated to halt 'program trading' on the KOSPI and KOSDAQ. The curbs automatically activate for the KOSPI when the KOSPI 200 futures fluctuates 5 per cent from the previous close for over a minute.
It was triggered at 9:06 AM for five minutes and has since been lifted.
Program trading refers to the buying and selling of a basket of shares executed simultaneously and often electronically and offers investors a more efficient means of getting in or out of several stocks.
The sidecar on the index was activated on Thursday for the first time in more than eight years.
The bourse later also activated sidecar trading curbs on the KOSDAQ, which was trading down 12.3 per cent.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...