The flagship offering of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, Kotak Bluechip Fund, has delivered compounded annual growth rate of 16 per cent for SIP in last 25 years. An investment of ₹30 lakh through ₹10,000 per month via Systematic Investment Plans in this fund since its inception in December 29, 1998 would have translated into a corpus of about ₹3.50 crore as of January.

The Fund’s current Assets Under Management amount to ₹7,425 crore, as of January-end.

Kotak Bluechip Fund has generated these returns amid many economic and global headwinds such as the 2000 dot-com Bubble Burst, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, 2016 demonetisation and the 2020 Covid pandemic, among others. When the Nifty 50 benchmark index was at 15 per cent, the fund has outperformed with an 18 per cent compounded return since inception.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, KM AMC said the Bluechip Fund mirrored the growth of the country through every economic cycle, political phase and fundamental shift.