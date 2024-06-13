Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Kotak Life) has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) to offer life insurance solutions to customers.
The agreement was signed by Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, and Raul Rebello, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Finance.
Mahesh Balasubramanian of Kotak Life, said, “Through our collaboration with Mahindra Finance, our aim is to extend our outreach to the untapped segments of the population.”
Raul Rebello of Mahindra Finance said, “We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration with Kotak Life to offer life insurance solutions to our customers.”
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock rose 1.48 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹294.45 as of 12.53 pm.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.