Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Kotak Life) has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) to offer life insurance solutions to customers.

The agreement was signed by Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, and Raul Rebello, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Finance.

Mahesh Balasubramanian of Kotak Life, said, “Through our collaboration with Mahindra Finance, our aim is to extend our outreach to the untapped segments of the population.”

Raul Rebello of Mahindra Finance said, “We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration with Kotak Life to offer life insurance solutions to our customers.”

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock rose 1.48 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹294.45 as of 12.53 pm.

