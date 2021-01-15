Kotak Mahindra AMC signs up with Climate Action 100+

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has become a signatory to Climate Action 100+, which drives focus on clean energy transition and helps achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals.

In April 2018, KMAMC became the first domestic asset management company to sign up with the Principles for Responsible Investment supported by the United Nations.

Climate Action 100+ is an investor-led initiative to ensure the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters take necessary action on climate change. Five investor networks, including the PRI, jointly support the initiative.

These initiatives are part of KMAMC’s broader sustainability and responsible investment strategy to increase awareness, compliance and disclosures on ESG factors and opportunities in the Indian context.

The underlying sustainability agenda is that the Indian corporate sector, individually and collectively, reduces greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Shibani Sircar Kurian, Sr. EVP, Fund Manager and Head- Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC, who is also the ESG coordinator for the firm, said with evolving investor attitude towards responsible investing, becoming signatories to Climate Action 100+ is a further step in this direction and demonstrates the fund house commitment to drive the clean energy transition.