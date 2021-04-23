Kotak MF to launch two ETFs

Kotak Mutual Fund has filed papers for launching two passive funds – Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF and Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF.

The Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF will make investments in the constituents of the index to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 index.

The Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF will invest in the constituents of Nifty Alpha 50 index and generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the index.

The ETF units will be listed on BSE and all purchase and sale of units by investors other than Authorised Participants and large investors will be done on the stock exchange.

The NAV has a reference value for investors and will be used by Authorised Participants for offering quotes on the stock exchange.

The Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF will also have exposure to equity derivatives of the index itself or its constituent stocks. The gross position to such derivatives will be restricted to 5 per cent of net assets of the scheme.

The scheme may invest upto 5 per cent of debt and money market instruments in another scheme of the Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund or any other Mutual Fund without charging any fees.