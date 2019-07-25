Stocks

KPI Global signs PPA with Devang Paper

| Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

KPI Global has signed a power purchase agreement with Devang Paper Mills Private Limited, Vapi, Gujarat, for sale of 950 KW solar power for a period of 15 years. The deal was signed under the category of Independent Power Producer. The company, however, did not disclose any other financial details of the deal. Shares of KPI Global climbed 3.23 per cent at ₹51.15 on the BSE.

Published on July 25, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty, Bank Nifty witness low rollovers to August F&O series