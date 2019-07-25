KPI Global signs PPA with Devang Paper

KPI Global has signed a power purchase agreement with Devang Paper Mills Private Limited, Vapi, Gujarat, for sale of 950 KW solar power for a period of 15 years. The deal was signed under the category of Independent Power Producer. The company, however, did not disclose any other financial details of the deal. Shares of KPI Global climbed 3.23 per cent at ₹51.15 on the BSE.