KPI Green Energy Limited announced today that it has received approvals from the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) for 16 MW of solar power projects under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment. The approval covers projects executed for its clients through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, KPIG Energia Private Limited and Sun Drops Energia Private Limited.

The shares of KPI Green Energy Limited were trading at ₹894.95 up by ₹6.75 or 0.76 per cent on the NSE today at 10 am.

The CEIG approval, crucial for the operationalization of these projects, has been granted in the names of the respective clients. This marks a significant milestone for KPI Green Energy as it continues to expand its footprint in the renewable energy sector.