KPI Green Energy Limited’s shares surged nearly 4 per cent after bagging a 300 MWAC (450 MWDC) ground-mounted solar project order from Coal India Limited.

Valued at ₹1,311 crore, the project will be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction basis at GIPCL’s Solar Park in Khavda, Gujarat. Beyond construction, KPI Green Energy will also assume responsibility for the plant’s operation and maintenance for five years.

Dr. Alok Das, Group CEO of KPI Green Energy, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are committed to delivering this project on time while upholding our promise of innovation and sustainability. This project underscores our ambitious goal of reaching 10 GW capacity by 2030.”

As of 1.26 pm, the company’s shares were trading at ₹805.95, up 3.43 per cent on the BSE. During the session, the stock reached an intraday high of ₹810.00 and a low of ₹796.00.

Coal India shares were trading at ₹422.50, up 0.20 per cent on the BSE