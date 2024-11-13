Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced today that it has won new orders worth ₹2,273 crore through its joint ventures and international subsidiaries. The orders span across transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in India and overseas markets, along with residential building projects in India.
The shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) were trading at ₹1,206.20 down by ₹35.45 or 2.86 per cent on the NSE today at 10.20 am.
The new contracts have pushed KPIL’s year-to-date order inflow to approximately ₹14,100 crore, with the T&D business accounting for 56 per cent of the total orders received so far.
“We are delighted with the continuous inflow of orders,” said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, noting the company’s strengthening position in both T&D and residential building sectors.
KPIL, formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, operates as a specialized EPC company with diverse operations across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility, highways, and airports.
The Mumbai-headquartered company currently maintains operations in over 30 countries and has established a global presence across 74 nations. KPIL has positioned itself as a market leader in its major business segments, supported by its organizational capabilities and technical expertise.
