KPIT Technologies Limited has acquired an additional 13 per cent stake in N-Dream AG, a Swiss cloud-based game aggregation platform company, for €3 million. The transaction, announced today, increases KPIT’s total shareholding in N-Dream to 26 per cent.
The shares of KPIT Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,738 up by ₹24 or 1.40 per cent on the NSE today at 11.50 am.
The purchase consists of a €2.3 million primary investment and a €0.7 million secondary investment. This move follows KPIT’s initial 13% investment in N-Dream, which was approved by its board on November 9, 2023.
Despite the increased stake, KPIT maintains a minority and non-controlling equity position in N-Dream. The Indian technology company, headquartered in Pune, has an option to further increase its shareholding in the future.
This strategic investment aligns with KPIT’s efforts to expand its presence in the cloud gaming sector. N-Dream’s platform could potentially complement KPIT’s existing technology services portfolio, although specific plans for integration or collaboration were not disclosed in the announcement.
