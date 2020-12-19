Investors with a medium term perspective can buy the stock of KPIT Technologies at current levels, going by what the charts foretell. Since March low of ₹34.4, the stock has been on an intermediate-term uptrend. After accelerating in September, the stock encountered a resistance at ₹130 and witnessed a corrective decline, until it found support at ₹90 in late October.

Subsequently, the stock resumed the uptrend and has been on a short-term uptrend since then. Testing resistance at around ₹113 for almost two weeks, the stock breached it by gaining 7 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Friday. This rally has strengthened both the short- as well as the intermediate-term uptrend for the stock. The weekly relative strength index continues to feature in the bullish zone, backing the uptrend. Overall, the short and the intermediate-term uptrends are intact and the stock has potential to move upwards.