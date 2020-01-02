Company news: Kranti Industries

Kranti Industries has received a show cause-cum-demand notice from the Office of the Commissioner of Central GST Audit, Pune, in relation to findings/observations during the audit conducted by the department for the period December 2014 to June 2017. Kranti Industries is an OEM-supplier of all types of critical machined components to domestic and global automobile majors. However, shares of Kranti Industries jumped 7.42 per cent at ₹30.40 on the BSE-SME.