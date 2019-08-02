KRBL rises after strong growth in Q1 profit

The shares of KRBL on Friday were up as much as 8.5 percent to ₹247.65.

The basmati rice processor posted 35.4 percent jump in June-quarter profit to ₹136 crore ($19.63 million) against ₹100 crore. Its revenue jumped 64 percent to ₹1,218 crore. The stock's PE is at 10.68, well below sector average of 67.85.

The shares are down 19 percent this year, as of last close.