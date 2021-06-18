Krishna Institute IPO subscribed 3.86 times on last day of subscription

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 3.86 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.
The IPO received bids for 5,56,55,046 shares as against 1,44,13,073 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.26 times, non-institutional investors 1.89 times, and retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.89 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.
The price range for the offer was at ₹815-825 per share.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd on Tuesday raised over ₹955 crore from anchor investors.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), and IIFL Securities were the managers of the offer.
